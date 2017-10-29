Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

ghouls, ghosts and ghastly tales were thrillingly brought to life in the annual Shuddersfield Halloween Walk on Sunday.

Organised by the Discover Huddersfield Partnership more than 30 people set off from St George’s Square when tour guide Rebecca Winwood rediscovered tales of dastardly deeds from another era.

First stop was just yards away at Huddersfield Railway Station where she uncovered the story of Jonah Marr the charming railway porter who used to collect excellent tips from grateful passengers thanks to his endearing nature.

But he incurred the jealousy of fellow porters and came to a sticky end in the early 1800s when he broke both his legs on the tracks and never walked again.

He was unable to return to work and died shortly afterwards.

Legend has it that the sound of disembodied, malevolent laughter has been reported in the station at around 11.25am, the same time as Marr’s accident — and staff say they’ve been nipped or pushed.

The ghost of a crooked man pushing a luggage trolley has also been spotted. Spooky!

The next stop in the afternoon tour was the former Huddersfield Mechanical Institute on Northumberland Street which in 1861 was a training facility for young men.

It subsequently closed and became the Friends and Trades Club.

Rebecca said: “There were stories of caps flying off bar bottles and beer glasses seen flying across the room unaided by human hands. A barman said things seemed to be worse in the presence of children.

“Experts said it was a case of a particular ghost which was a poltergeist. A reporter, Steven Cliff, came out to interview patrons but they were all too petrified to talk to him.”

One of those who joined the walk was Clive Martin, of Birkby, who said: “I’m enjoying it very much. My wife and I have been on them before, there are all sorts of different topics.”

Umar Bashir, of Milnsbridge, a father-of-two and a senior IT officer with Kirklees Council, was there with his family.

He said: “As Muslims we don’t celebrate Halloween but I thought it would be a good history lesson for the kids.

“It’s a good day out.”