A councillor has slammed a Lindley Moor housing developer she claims has left people homeless.

Lindley Tory Gemma Wilson said people have been waiting eight months to move into newly-built houses on Harron Homes’ Farriers Croft estate, which still does not have electricity.

Clr Wilson said that some new owners have had to move into hotels or live with friends and family while the company completes essential works on Crosland Road.

Enforcement action was taken against Harron Homes after complaints about mud on Crosland Road and in April Kirklees Council went in to carry out £10,000-worth of emergency repairs.

Access problems facing residents off the Harron Homes development at Crosland Road

“Harron Homes has treated people very badly,” said Clr Wilson. “It has massively inconvenienced people who had saved up to buy the homes but haven’t been able to move in.

“I understand that some have had to move in with friends or family or stay in hotels.

“They were due to move in eight months ago. I’m told that there is still no street lighting or electricity in the homes. Work also needs to be finished to make pavements and roads safe.

“I just hope they get everything resolved so that people can move in as soon as possible.”

A spokesman for Kirklees Council confirmed it was working with Harron Homes to find temporary solutions so that buyers can move in.

He said: “We are in ongoing discussions with the developers on their plans to complete necessary improvement works.

“These works must be completed before any homes on the development are occupied to give a safe environment for prospective residents and other road users.

“We understand that the developers have already sold a number of properties and new residents are ready to move in. In the light of this we are in discussions about possible temporary highway safety measures that could be put in place to allow some occupation of the site whilst the permanent works are carried out.”

A spokesman for Harron Homes said some people could move in shortly.

He said: “Whilst we share our purchasers’ frustrations due to the unforeseen delays from our utility providers in being able to make the electrical connection, we can confirm this matter is now in the final stages of being fully resolved.

“Regular updates have been provided to all parties as and when received and we will continue to keep everyone abreast of any new information.

“As a reputable company, Harron Homes fully appreciates the level of inconvenience this has caused and has sought to cover any out-of-pocket expenses that our valued purchasers may have encountered.

“Several new properties are now ready with families taking occupation in the next week or so.”