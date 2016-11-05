Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Family doctors angry over a shake-up of hospital services in Huddersfield have health chief Dr Steve Ollerton in their sights.

GPs who make up Huddersfield’s Local Medical Committee (LMC) intends to push ahead with plans for a no confidence vote.

At a meeting last Monday LMC members voted unanimously to press for a vote of no confidence in Greater Huddersfield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

The CCG, led by chairman and Skelmanthorpe GP Dr Ollerton, is the driving force behind shake-up plans which will see Huddersfield Royal Infirmary demolished and replaced with an emergency care centre across the road.

GP members of the CCG have the power to demand a vote of no confidence if at least 25% agree.

Issuing a statement on behalf of the LMC medical secretary Dr Bert Jindal said the level of support needed would not be a problem.

The Examiner understands that a vote of no confidence would have to be made against individuals and that Dr Ollerton was a likely target.

The LMC statement, signed by Dr Jindal, chairman Dr Richard Jenkinson and vice-chairman Dr Robin Sharman, condemned the so-called Right Care Right Time Right Place (RCRTRP) plan as not being in the interests of patients.

The statement said: “The LMC believes that the need for effective, safe, high quality health care is paramount and this is not currently being supported by the RCRTRP proposal.

“It was unanimously agreed that we should seek approval from our GP members to call an Exceptional General Meeting in order to pursue a vote of no confidence.”

The statement accused the CCG of ignoring the findings of the public consultation and was “disappointed” at the unwillingness of the CCG board to halt the process and explore alternatives.

Under the plans Huddersfield’s accident and emergency unit would close with patients sent to Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax instead.

The GPs said siting the major accident unit at Calderdale was “totally impractical” being so far away from the “bulk of the population and major road networks.”

The Examiner understands that once the LMC has sufficient support it must write to the CCG requesting a no confidence vote.

The CCG board would then have 10 days to respond and call an extraordinary meeting.

If 50% of members back the no confidence vote that individual would be forced to step down immediately.

On October 1 Dr Ollerton, who earned £115,000 as CCG chairman last year, was re-elected for a new three-year term.

A CCG spokesman said officials were to meet LMC representatives on Tuesday to discuss “their concerns in more detail.”