Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Winter Festival has a packed itinerary this week.

Saturday promises to be a brilliant fun day for all the family with everything from pets to cuddle through to crafts and a drama workshop.

And it’s all happening in the tipi tent in St George’s Square.

On Saturday from 12.30pm Little Zoo To You will have snuggly animals to pet. The zoo has all kinds of animals from guinea pigs through to snakes and spiders.

On Saturday from 11am to 12.30pm Chol Theatre welcomes families to join them in story-making and drama workshop for families. They will be creating an enchanted winter wonderland Inside the tipi.

Paint The People will be creating face paints and glitter and from 12.30pm on Saturday Crafty Kids will be helping youngsters create festive crafts.

Also on Saturday from 1.30pm to 2.30pm Scissett Youth Band will be playing carols.

And on Sunday Front Room Productions will be putting on a performance of Twas The Night Before Christmas.

On Thursday and Friday between 1pm and 3pm there will be ‘scraptastic’ workshop for families with young children creating simple Christmas crafts using recycled materials. This will be run by Fairandfunky who deliver interactive workshops on three key global themes recycling, the environment and Fairtrade.

Also on Thursday there will be a networking event for businesses in the tipi from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

On Friday at 7pm the entertainment will be from singer Alexandra Carlos.

From tomorrow (Wed) to Sunday food will be served by Dapur Malaysia and The Dog House which serves gourmet hot dogs. Both businesses are based in the Packhorse in Huddersfield town centre.