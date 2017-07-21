Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

TRIBUTES have been paid to a mum-of-four who died in a road tragedy last week.

Melissa Whittington, 32, of Ossett, was struck by an Audi A5 on Healey Road in the town at about 9.50pm on Friday, July 14.

Detectives are investigating the collision and a 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and causing death by dangerous driving.

Melissa’s devastated family have released a picture and tribute to her in which she is described as a “beautiful angel whose smile lit up a room.”

In a statement her parents said: “Our family and friends are absolutely devastated over the sudden, unexpected death of our beautiful daughter Melissa.

“She was an amazing mother to four beautiful children and loving partner to Mark. Melissa lit up a room with her beautiful smile and she was loved by so many people. “She was tragically taken away from us all far too soon. Fly high our beautiful angel.”

Sgt Ann Drury, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “Our investigation is ongoing and I continue to appeal for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

“I would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen Melissa or the car involved prior to the incident.

“Anyone who has information should contact the Major Collision and Enquiry Team on 101 referencing log number 1883 of July 14.”