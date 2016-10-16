Family a-peel! Big success for Lindley Apple Day

Lindley apple festival, Marie Claire Micuta and Dave Kendall-Smith load the apple press to make juice.

Core blimey... Lindley made a great community event out of your common apple.

Lindley Apple Day, next to the Lindley Tap, featured apple-pressing, apple tasting, an apple themed trail and apple bobbing.

Lindley apple festival, Louis Tomlinson 11 grabs an apple on the apple bobbing.

Saturday’s event also included the planting of an apple tree at noon as well as an apple pie competition and an ‘ugly apple’ contest.

Visitors saw a display of apples collected from around Huddersfield while Lindley businesses pulled out the stops to offer apple twists on their usual products.

Local shops also decked out their front windows for a best dressed window display contest.

The day was organised by Lindley residents Dave Kendall-Smith and Marie-Claire Micuta.

Marie-Claire said: “This is the fourth year of the Lindley Apple Day event and it’s great to see the shops getting more and more involved – dressing their windows and coming up with their own ideas of how to celebrate Lindley Apple Day.