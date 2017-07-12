The video will start in 8 Cancel

These are the two victims injured in a horrific knife attack in Paddock.

Father-of-four Umar Farooq, 30, and his sister-in-law Shonia Kauser, 25, were both attacked in Larch Road in the early hours of this morning.

Mr Farooq, who lives on Larch Road, was approached by four masked men armed with machetes.

It is thought he had gone outside, possibly to get something from his van, when the men viciously attacked him.

Fortunately his relatives who live nearby heard him ‘cry out in agony’ and rushed to help him.

Both his sister-in-laws Sharaz and Shonia Kauser went to help along with his brother-in-law Adeel.

Sharaz, 24, earlier told the Examiner how she herself narrowly avoided being attacked as she tried to stop the knife men.

She added: “I feel traumatised, I witnessed everything. I saw my brother-in-law get attacked and then I saw my sister. That could have been me.

“I wish it had been me, not my little sister. That’s just the baby of the family.

“I wish I could have done more. We were both really brave. We knew they had weapons but we still had to try and stop them.”

Both victims remain in hospital in a serious condition.

Mr Farooq was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with stab wounds to his stomach and head.

Ms Kauser has suffered ‘life changing’ facial injuries and was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary before being transferred to Bradford.

Detectives are investigating the incident which happened around midnight this morning.

Detective Inspector Mark Atkinson, of Kirklees CID, said: “This is a very serious incident in which both victims have suffered significant, life changing injuries.

“We have extra patrols in the area this morning and detectives are pursuing a number of active lines of enquiry.

“We need to locate those responsible as quickly as possible, and I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, or witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the around the time of the incident.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who saw a white vehicle driving in the area at around the time of the incident to please get in touch with officers.”Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170317685.