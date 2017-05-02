Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Their move to a new home in Crosland Moor was supposed to give their teenage daughter the independence she deserved.

Jane Tyndall and her husband Sean spent 11 months transforming the bungalow to adapt it for the needs of their daughter Freya, who has dwarfism.

But just as they were putting the finishing touches on their perfect home, the family was dealt a devastating blow.

Thieves broke into 14-year-old Freya’s bedroom in January, taking thousands of pounds worth of sentimental jewellery that cannot be replaced.

Then last Thursday callous burglars struck again, this time stealing a specially adapted bike useless to anybody but Freya.

Mum Jane said: “It’s horrible and, as it’s happened to us twice within three months, we really feel like we’ve been targeted.

“The house was supposed to be a new start to make things so much easier for Freya and help with her independence.

“She just wants to be like everybody else and now she’s asking: ‘What have I done wrong?’ – it’s a massive knock back for her.”

The family bought the bungalow in Blackmoorfoot Road last February, having moved to the area from Golcar , and completely gutted it.

It was totally adapted for Freya’s needs, including a new wet room and outside ramp for her wheelchairs.

The alterations included a new window for Freya’s bedroom with a handle placed at the bottom so that she could reach it and this was forced open by thieves using a crowbar-type tool on Friday, January 13.

Full time carer Jane was out picking up Freya from school at around 3pm when they struck and the teenager returned to her bedroom to find that it had been ransacked.

Jane said: “The window was open and her room looked like an earthquake had hit with everything all pulled out.

“Her Christmas presents were all taken, including her Pandora jewellery and charms which had special memories and cannot be replaced.

“They all meant something, such as when we went two years ago on a Dreams Come True trip to Disney World and got some of the charms there.”

Jewellery worth around £7,000 was taken, including Jane’s engagement and eternity rings taken during a search of her bedroom.

Jane said: “It’s really knocked Freya’s confidence, she doesn’t sleep and wakes up in the middle of the night saying that she’s heard noises.”

Police have not caught those responsible for the burglary due to a lack of forensic evidence.

Then late on Thursday night the family’s home was targeted a second time, with thieves prising open their shed to steal Freya’s pink and purple bike.

Jane said: “We bought this from another family with a daughter who has the same condition as Freya and it’s absolutely useless to anybody else.

“Freya has the height of an average four-year-old with arms and legs that are a lot shorter.

“You can tell that the bike is specially adapted because of where the pedals are, the seat is as low as it can be and the handlebars are a lot nearer because her hands are tiny.

“She would ride it in the summer and get a bit of exercise but again it’s about her independence and it’s something else that’s been taken away from her.

“Everybody’s really rallied around, sharing information about the bike on social media and a friend has set up a fundraising page to buy her a new one.

“We didn’t get anything back last time so we are appealing fr anyone who knows where the bike is to contact us – or just drop it off.”

It will cost the Tyndalls £1,000 to replace Freya’s bike if it is not returned and donations can be made via www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/freya-tyndall-bike