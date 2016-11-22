Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of a missing Huddersfield student have issued a desperate plea for information to trace him.

Josef Thompson, 22, was last sighted at a Tesco store near his home in the Aigburth area of Liverpool on Friday, November 11.

Police say they are now conducting “extensive enquiries” to find him, as his family describe him as a talented artist and musician.

Josef, known to his friends as Jo, is described by mum Claire Beach as a “kind, gentle person” who “loves music”.

She said: “I am close to Jo, always have been, we talk about anything and everything, his worries, his hopes, his despair, we just talk it through.”

Jo is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build, with a pale complexion and short black hair with brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black and white wool jumper with a hood and blue running trainers. He is also known to wear a 10mm earring in his left ear lobe.

Det Insp Tony Kirk, of Merseyside Police, said: “It is now 10 days since the last confirmed sighting of Josef around Aigburth Road and we are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.”

Anyone with information which can assist in the search, or who sees anyone matching his description, is urged to call Merseyside Police on 0151 7774814 or the Missing People charity on 116 000.