The family of a teenage boy who was killed after being hit by a train in West Yorkshire have paid tribute to him.

British Transport Police have named the boy who died as Aidan Blake Russell Mazurke who was 16.

Aidan sadly died after he was struck by a train at Kildwick level crossing near Keighley on Monday night.

Officers from BTP were called to the scene at approximately 10.50pm and attended alongside paramedics from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Aidan's family have described him as a "loving son, brother and grandson."

In a statement they said: "Yesterday our lives changed forever when we lost Aidan. He was a loving son, brother and grandson and it is going to take a long time for this to seem real.

“Aidan was a loving son, a fantastic brother and a loved grandson and we know how much he meant to his friends, family and everyone who came into contact with him.”

The family have asked for privacy while they come to terms with the death.

Det Insp Mick Jackson said: “The news of this young boy’s death has come as a complete shock to the family who are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

“While this incident is not being treated as suspicious, my detectives are currently examining the circumstances leading to him being on the tracks. We will now prepare a file for the coroner.”