Becoming an ex-student can be a baffling transition. As graduation approaches a myth prevails that, for a decent graduate job, you need to go to London. Let’s dispense of that.

Here are some of the best opportunities for university leavers in and around the Huddersfield area.

Marketing Graduate: Leeds, £20,000 - £24,000

Create, implement and monitor marketing campaigns for a manufacturing company on the outskirts of Leeds. This booming business fits out hotels with bespoke furniture and are looking for a motivated graduate to join their team.

http://www.fish4.co.uk/job/6509890/marketing-graduate/

Graduate Kitchen Designer: Barnsley, Competitive

Ever fancied designing kitchens in Barnsley? Of course you have. This role offers creative candidates a full induction to the latest software and the opportunity to grow within the industry.

http://www.fish4.co.uk/job/6644752/junior-graduate-designer/

Transport Graduate: Wakefield, £18,500

Food and drink retailer, AF Blakemore are searching for a recent graduate with a full drivers licence who can join their innovative logistics division. http://www.fish4.co.uk/job/6632851/transport-graduate/

Graduate Sales Development Executive: Bradford, £18,000 - £20,000

This brand management company need driven graduates to bring some creativity to their marketing strategies. Full training, regular social events and a mobile phone will be thrown in for good measure.

http://www.fish4.co.uk/job/6595988/graduate-sales-development-executive/

Graduate Account Executive: Leeds, £17,000 - £19,000

Successful candidates will be asked to identify potential clients and present them with a range of products. This quickly growing company is housed in a plush city centre building.

http://www.fish4.co.uk/job/6635998/graduate-account-executive/

Graduate Area Manager: Nationwide, £42,000

Aldi are well known for the generous packages offered to graduates. In addition to that huge salary, a fully expensed Audi A4 and a health and lifestyle package are provided. It is hard work but according to Aldi’s website, 90% of their directors were previously area managers.

http://www.fish4.co.uk/job/6609513/graduate-area-manager/

Branding and Marketing Graduate: Mirfield, Negotiable

Help to expand the brand of this independent Yorkshire textile business by meeting new partners and driving sales. Candidates will learn about budget forecasting and data sampling in this wide ranging role.

http://www.fish4.co.uk/job/6600851/graduate-transport-abm-uk-fixed-term-contract-12-months/