A wintery trip to the seaside or a day out in York has just got a bit cheaper.

Train company TransPennine Express (TPE) is holding a January sale with an extra 25% off the price of more than two million advance fares to destinations across the North.

The offer applies to advance purchase tickets bought up until January 31 2018 and can be used for travel on TPE services between Tuesday January 9 and Saturday May 19 2018.

The discounted tickets can be bought online from today at tpexpress.co.uk/January or using the promo code APP25 through the TPE app.

A return ticket from Huddersfield to Liverpool is £12.80 (normally £17), while a return from Huddersfield to Scarborough is £18.80 (normally £25).

Or you could go to Hull and back for £12.80 (rather than £17).

Caroline Anchor, head of marketing for TransPennine Express said: “This is the perfect opportunity for people to get hold of some great discounts to the brilliant destinations on our network. Whether it’s a wintery walk in the Peak District, afternoon tea in Manchester city centre, spring trip to Newcastle or seaside visit to Cleethorpes, the list is endless.”

For a full list of destinations and ideas, visit: tpexpress.co.uk/explore-the-north-and-scotland/destinations

She added: “The sale is likely to be really popular and customers should book early to avoid disappointment.”