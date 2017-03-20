London Euston to Manchester Piccadilly in four mi

Does your car need a good scrub? Help is at hand from Eorl Crabtree and Keith Senior!

The two ex-rugby league players are teaming up with Huddersfield Fire Station for a charity car wash.

Eorl and Keith, who are both retired, brushed up on their scrubbing skills ahead of the real event next month.

The car wash will raise money for the Fire Fighters Charity as part of its ‘car wash league’ fundraiser, which is taking place nationally this month.

It will also raise money for the local Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust, which specifically funds research into cancer affecting young people.

Huddersfield-born Keith, who played for the Sheffield Eagles and Leeds Rhinos, is an ambassador for the Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust.

Andy Wooler, Watch Commander of the Green Watching Group of Fire Fighters in Huddersfield, organised the local event.

“The Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust is a cause close to my heart because I have been impacted by cancer,” the married 48-year-old, who has worked as a fire fighter for 20 years, said.

“It’s a devastating and life-threatening condition, especially for young people. So I am proud to support the charity because it has affected me in the past and a lot of people in different ways.”

He added: “Keith and Eorl are both like gentle giants, they’re really nice guys. It’s great for them to support these charities and attend on the day.

“I’d also like to thank the public service students at Kirklees College who volunteer for the car wash every year.”

Earl, who played for the Huddersfield Giants, is now an ambassador for the club.

The charity car wash will take place at the station on April 1 and the two sporting legends will be available for photographs.