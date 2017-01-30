Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Does using Facebook and dealing with vloggers sound like the perfect job for you?

Deighton-based discount store Poundstretcher is looking for a Social Media Assistant who can develop ideas for GoogleAds and social media campaigns from their head office.

The job ad says the assistant will help oversee social media operations for Poundstretcher, Pet Hut and Pound Deals brands, which have 400 stores nationally.

They say: “This is a demanding fast paced role and requires the successful candidate to be extremely organised.”

Requirements for the job include maintaining Poundstretcher social media presence, developing Facebook/Twitter/Instagram weekly ad campaigns and developing and expand community and/or blogger outreach efforts. Apply via www.poundstretcher.co.uk/careers