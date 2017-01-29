Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular cafe and ice cream parlour is undertaking a job-creating expansion.

Yummy Yorkshire at Denby Dale will more than double its seating capacity and recruit two or three extra waiting staff with the “substantial” investment at its Delph House Farm site.

The scheme is for a two-storey barn conversion alongside a single storey extension to create a new ground floor dining space, ice cream servery, washrooms and a first-floor private dining area to afford customers views of the surrounding countryside.

Jeremy Holmes, of Yummy Yorkshire, said it was hoped to complete the upgrade by the middle of March and in time for Easter.

He declined to say how much the work was costing, but added: “It is the biggest investment we have made by a considerable measure.”

He said the result would be to increase the number of covers from 37 to 87, create covered outdoor seating, provide more car parking and provide separate access for people using the cafe and those visiting the ice cream parlour.

The award-winning business, which has 21 staff and operates as a working farm, will also require two or three more waiting staff.

Matthew Robinson, technical director at Dewsbury-based Martin Walsh Architectural, said: “We are thrilled to have been asked to work on the project for one of Yorkshire’s iconic family-grown businesses.

“We have created a design that not only enhances the existing environment but creates extra space for diners and those looking for a more intimate dining experience.”

He said the scheme added “a modern twist to a traditional farmhouse look and feel.”

Jeremy said: “We are really pleased with how this has progressed, especially the connection between old and new. In fact, we love how the team restored some of the original features of the barn to breathe new life into the building.

“The re-introduction of the first floor in the barn, has brought back so many memories. When it was originally in place we used the space for hay bailing – me and my father working side by side.

“It’s warming to know that this space will be used once again and that others can experience this hidden gem of a view.”

Yummy Yorkshire is open as usual during construction work, serving breakfast, brunch and lunch at the cafe and its artisan ice cream.

Said Mr Robinson: “We know it is really important for the business to remain operational throughout the construction process. Our design allows the construction to be phased and completed in sections, with the last element opening into the existing café.

“Building in this way will cause minimal disruption and will ensure that visitors can still enjoy the Yummy Yorkshire experience.”