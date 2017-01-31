Jobs are on offer involving wine and fine Pennine views...
Holmfirth Vineyard and Restaurant is recruiting 14 members of staff as it looks to bounce back following a devastating fire back in October.
The visitor attraction is looking for a general manager, a vineyard assistant, three tour guides, five front-of-house staff, two apprentice chefs and two sous chefs.
The family-run firm is hoping to reopen in May with better facilities for the 35,000 visitors a year.
Rebecca Sheveling, who runs the business with husband Ian, said plans had been submitted to Kirklees Council for the rebuilding and extension of the fire-damaged winery building.
Holmfirth Vineyard's plan to rise from the ashes
The plans would mean a larger wine tasting areas and a bigger kitchen to the restaurant.
“We want to be a centre of excellence for wine, food and wine tours in the UK. We want to come back bigger and better and to turn a negative into a positive.”
The facilities are being extended in order to better cope with visitor numbers, she added.
“We want to be able to host them better and for them to have a better quality of experience.”
Councillors are due to consider the plans on March 9. A relaunch party is planned for May.
At present, only the self-catering apartments are open for business.
Email your CV to: becs@holmfirthvinehard.com