Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jobs are on offer involving wine and fine Pennine views...

Holmfirth Vineyard and Restaurant is recruiting 14 members of staff as it looks to bounce back following a devastating fire back in October.

The visitor attraction is looking for a general manager, a vineyard assistant, three tour guides, five front-of-house staff, two apprentice chefs and two sous chefs.

The family-run firm is hoping to reopen in May with better facilities for the 35,000 visitors a year.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

Rebecca Sheveling, who runs the business with husband Ian, said plans had been submitted to Kirklees Council for the rebuilding and extension of the fire-damaged winery building.

Holmfirth Vineyard's plan to rise from the ashes

The plans would mean a larger wine tasting areas and a bigger kitchen to the restaurant.

“We want to be a centre of excellence for wine, food and wine tours in the UK. We want to come back bigger and better and to turn a negative into a positive.”

The facilities are being extended in order to better cope with visitor numbers, she added.

“We want to be able to host them better and for them to have a better quality of experience.”

Councillors are due to consider the plans on March 9. A relaunch party is planned for May.

At present, only the self-catering apartments are open for business.

Email your CV to: becs@holmfirthvinehard.com