One of Britain’s most successful independent record shops Vinyl Tap has a job that may strike a chord with music fans.

The store, which hosted Lauren Laverne’s BBC 6 Music show on Record Store Day, is looking for someone to work in its mail order packing department.

The job advert reads: “We are now looking for an extra person to work in our mail order packing department based in our main offices in Linthwaite.

“The main day will be Saturday with chance of extra days at busy times and holiday periods.

“Candidates must be local, enthusiastic and accurate.

“Work consists of processing orders using computers, answering telephones and working in a small team.”

If the job sounds right for you email your contact details along with a CV to Sadie at sales@vinyltap.co.uk before June 15.

Established in 1986 Vinyl Tap, which has a shop on John William Street, is one of Britain’s must successful vendors of vinyl and rare records.

It is one of the few record shops in the UK to receive a cache of rare records by famous and cutting-edge artists to sell on Record Store Day.

Lauren presented her 6 Music show at the shop which she described as a “music nerd’s dream.”

