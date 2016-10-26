Fancy a job with Royal Mail this Christmas?

Don't miss the last posting dates this Christmas

Royal Mail is recruiting hundreds of seasonal workers in West Yorkshire and thousands UK-wide to help deliver the post this Christmas.

For the sixth year running, the organisation is opening nine temporary parcel sorting offices for the Christmas period which will sort “a significant proportion” of Christmas parcels before they are delivered to the door by Royal Mail’s postmen and women.

Here’s the lowdown on the plan.

How many temporary staff are Royal Mail recruiting?

About 3,000 seasonal workers are needed to work at nine temporary sorting offices, including 550 roles to be based at Leeds. These are part of an already announced 19,000 seasonal workers needed by Royal Mail this year.

Where are the centres located?

As well as the Leeds office, Royal Mail is setting up temporary parcel sorting centres at Bathgate in West Lothian, Rochdale, Puntyclun in South Wales, Birmingham, Swindon, Greenford in west London; Atherstone in Warwickshire; and Coventry for international parcels and cards.

When will they open?

The centres will open on a phased basis from October 31.

How do I apply?

Royal Mail has set up a dedicated website www.royalmailgroup.com/xmasjobs for people to apply for positions in the centres and at other sites across the UK. There are still vacancies at Leeds and Royal Mail is encouraging people to apply as soon as possible.

Why are the jobs needed?

Last year, Royal Mail delivered 130m parcels in December alone and Christmas cards remain very popular. Royal Mail expects to see full festive mailbags again this year. Royal Mail’s 120,000 postmen and women employed on permanent contracts will be the ones delivering the Christmas post.

What’s the latest I can get my Christmas mail in the post?

The recommended UK last posting dates are December 20 for second class mail; December 21 for first class mail; December 22 for Special delivery; and December 23 for Special delivery guaranteed to arrive on Christmas Eve. There will be no deliveries or collections on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and Bank Holiday Monday, January 2.