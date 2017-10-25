Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

fancy living in a house with one of Huddersfield’s best-loved pubs just a few yards away?

That’s the treat in store for anyone hoping to live in one of nine family homes set to be built in the Quarmby area next door to The Field Head, situated just yards away.

Unity Housing Association has recently submitted a planning application for the development of the site at Quarmby Road which could see two two-bedroomed houses and seven three-bedroomed houses built.

The Field Head is renowned for its real ales and great views.

Alison Day, regeneration manager at Unity Homes and Enterprise, said: “Whilst we have not received planning permission, we have gone out to tender and expect to open these at the end of October.

“Unity Housing Association was formed in 1987 to address the needs of black and minority ethnic communities in Leeds, and we have now expanded and own and manage approximately 1,300 properties.

“In Huddersfield we own and manage a scheme of flats in Fartown. Unity is 30 years old this year and our mission is to provide housing choice, improve life opportunities and address inequalities.

“Over the past 30 years we have built new homes, delivered outstanding customer service, worked with tenants, improved neighbourhoods, and also manage Enterprise Units – from which over 80 individual businesses are now operating in Leeds.

“We have received funding from the Homes and Communities Agency to develop 220 new affordable homes, and Unity’s Board of Management have given commitment to developing some of these new homes at Quarmby Road.”

But Kirklees councillor Cahal Burke, (Lib Dem, Lindley) said he had “concerns” over traffic and congestion having worked with residents over the last few years on issues such as the lack of permit parking and residents’ wing mirrors being ripped off their cars in accidental collisions on the busy road.