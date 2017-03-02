Basketball fans are in for a treat next week when the famous Harlem Globetrotters bring their world tour to West Yorkshire.
The exhibition basketball team specialise in incredible ball-handling wizardry, rim-rattling dunks, trick shots and comedy.
They will perform in the First Direct Arena in Leeds on April 8 at 7.30pm.
After the game, players will sign autographs and take photos with fans.
They will also perform in Manchester Arena on April 7.
Over nine decades, the Globetrotters have entertained hundreds of millions of fans – among them popes, kings, queens, and presidents.
The players have played with Manchester United and even shot hoops with President Obama.
A limited amount of tickets are still available and cost £24.97 each.
To buy tickets, visit: http://www.harlemglobetrotters.com/tickets