Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Basketball fans are in for a treat next week when the famous Harlem Globetrotters bring their world tour to West Yorkshire.

The exhibition basketball team specialise in incredible ball-handling wizardry, rim-rattling dunks, trick shots and comedy.

They will perform in the First Direct Arena in Leeds on April 8 at 7.30pm.

After the game, players will sign autographs and take photos with fans.

(Photo: Manchester Evening News)

They will also perform in Manchester Arena on April 7.

Over nine decades, the Globetrotters have entertained hundreds of millions of fans – among them popes, kings, queens, and presidents.

The players have played with Manchester United and even shot hoops with President Obama.

A limited amount of tickets are still available and cost £24.97 each.

To buy tickets, visit: http://www.harlemglobetrotters.com/tickets