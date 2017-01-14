The video will start in 8 Cancel

If you’d like a film with your food, the The Whippet and Pickle could be the perfect treat for eyes and tastebuds.

The Holmfirth bistro, which opened last month, is unusual because it has a 20-seater cinema next to the main dining room.

The cinema had been used under the venue’s previous owners when it was called the Cafe at Penny Lane.

But the premises has since been extensively redecorated and owners Jane Harrop and Liam Malcolmson are hoping to maximise the venue’s dual function.

Jane, a former catering boss, and chef Liam will be holding regular theme nights with perfectly-matched meals and movies.

Coming up will be a Pirates of the Caribbean evening, a Star Wars night for adults and a Bridget Jones themed event.

The venue has also held children’s parties with a complementary film.

Jane, 38, said: “You can expect seasonally-themed film nights.

“We would love to talk to people about what they want to see.

“I know we have a group of ladies desperate to see the new Bridget Jones film.”

The couple, who met while working in the French Alps, say Holmfirth is treating them well.

Jane said: “It’s lovely. It’s a nice village to come into and because it’s a venue that can do different things it’s been nice meeting different people.”