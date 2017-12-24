Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Huddersfield’s best-known cafes is being advertised for sale just a few months after new owners took it over.

The Four Cousins has been trading on New Street for over 40 years and was originally opened by Clem Iasonides who came to the UK from Cyprus in 1970.

He ran the cafe for 35 years until his death, aged 70, in 2013.

The cafe has been under new ownership since May and has recently been put up for sale online through the agent Blacks Brokers.

According to Blacks, the 100-seat cafe has an annual turnover of £236,000 with a gross profit of £128,000.

The leasehold purchase price is £69,950.

Blacks said: “4 Cousins has been trading on New Street for over 40 years with our client in ownership since May 2017. During this long and impressive trading history, the business has firmly established itself within the local community. It has a large base of regular customers and a reputation second to none.”

Blacks added: “The business is only being offered for sale due to our client’s other business interests.”

It says a full renovation was completed in 2012, “meaning minimal investment will be required by a new owner...all areas are finished to a good standard with great attention to detail and a full inventory is available on request.”

Blacks said the cafe is currently being managed by two of its clients with an additional eight members of part-time staff.

During busy times, the takings can be up to £6,000 per week and “there is plenty of scope to develop the business further with the reintroduction of the popular ‘homely’ food choices previously served and potential for some event catering and hosting.”