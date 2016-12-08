Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bus and rail firm FirstGroup is searching for the next generation of finance and engineering graduates to get on board.

The company, which runs the TransPennine Express (TPE) rail service through Huddersfield and bus services across the town, has opened up applications for its 2017 engineering, finance management and general management programmes.

Successful applicants will get hands-on experience, technical training and mentoring as part of the leadership development programme.

The company said the rail industry in the North was seeing unprecedented levels of growth and TPE was keen to attract a young and more diverse workforce which represents the communities it serves.”

Seven graduates currently work for TPE in areas including customer service and commercial.

Samantha Humphries, graduate programme manager, said: “We work in an exciting and fast moving sector and that’s why we’re investing in new talent – to make sure we always benefit from fresh ideas and new perspectives.

“The scheme is ideal for graduates who want to fast-track themselves towards senior management positions. They will work in a variety of locations, meet thousands of new people and quickly gain the experience they need to build an exciting career in an ever-moving industry.”

Visit http://uk.firstgroupcareers.com/graduates/