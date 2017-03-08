Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Huddersfield’s best-known hotels is to be sold with a price tag of £1.25m.

The 31-bedroom Best Western Pennine Manor Hotel at Scapegoat Hill, Huddersfield 's highest hotel with its own helicopter pad, underwent a major refurbishment costing £500,000 in 2014/2015.

The Deckers Group, a Rochdale-based family business and owners since 2005, has finally decided to put it up for sale along with the Royal Toby Hotel and Crimble Hall restaurant, which are both near Rochdale.

In September 2014 the Examiner reported that it had been on the market for 12 months but Deckers had a change of heart over its sale and decided to keep it after all.

The group also agreed to invest £500,000 replacing the roof, all the bathrooms and updating the bedrooms including all new TVs.

Deckers agreed a commercial tie-in with the Best Western chain to promote the hotel more to commercial clients in a bid to boost the numbers of people staying there midweek. The hotel was renamed the Best Western Pennine Manor but remained owned by Deckers.

At the time the hotel’s general manager Mandy Foster said: “Pennine Manor has a strong function-based business with more than 100 weddings and private functions per year but without a busy corporate customer base throughout the week it has been difficult to show growth.”

International real estate advisor Savills, which is handling the sale, says the properties are available for a combined guide price of £8.7 million.

They are available either individually or as a group.

The Pennine Manor Hotel, formerly known as the Flying Horse, also features the Hilltop Bar & Restaurant with panoramic views, plus four function rooms catering for up to 150 guests.

Tom Cunningham, hotels director at Savills, said: “Each of these established hotels and restaurants is well known in its local area and has a strong trading history.

“With the UK’s regional hotel and leisure market remaining buoyant we expect them to have wide investor appeal both as a group and individual assets.”

The Royal Toby has a guide price of £5.5m and is in Castleton, on the outskirts of Rochdale.

The property offers 53 bedrooms with proposed plans for a further 21, plus two restaurants and the purpose-built Rhyddings Suite, which can cater for weddings or functions with up to 200 guests.

It also features 1.5 acres of land suitable for further development, subject to planning consent.

Crimble Hall, a well-established restaurant, sits on a 2.6-acre site and can seat up to 360 diners.

It is situated in the countryside midway between Rochdale and Heywood and is available at a guide price of £1.95m.