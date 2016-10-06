Login Register
Fancy a race? Lindley Road Runners are looking for members

  • By

Those who join will be registered with UK Athletics, which will allow them to enter road, track and field races

Lindley Road Runners: From left: Martyn Cooper-Jones, Richard Plunkett and Clr Cahal Burke

A new running group has got off the mark. Lindley Road Runners is a UK Athletics affiliated off-shoot of the increasingly popular Acre Street Runners.

Founders Clr Cahal Burke and Richard Plunkett, who founded Acre Street group in 2014, set it up to allow people in Lindley to take part in UK Athletics (also known as England and British Athletics) registered events.

These events, which include those on the road, on track and cross country, cannot be entered by just anyone.

Those who pay the £20 membership will also get insurance cover and take part in club development programmes such as coach training.

The club will also help organise the annual Lindley 10k event each June.

At the moment Lindley Road Runner training sessions will be held by Acre Street Runners on Thursdays outside Acre Street convenience store at 7pm.

Lindley 10k 2014 start
Clr Burke said: “Acre Street Runners is an informal club but Lindley Road Runners is a formal one for people who want to go step further and enter road races.

“Members will get discounts on races and the club will be given entry places for marathons.

“We will take part in different events as a club and help organise the Lindley 10K with Lindley Community Group.

“All money raised from running club will help train people who want to become coaches.”

Those interested can download a membership form www.lindley10k.org.uk .

Copies are also available from Lindley Library.

