A Colne Valley tapas restaurant and bar is up for sale.

Peel One at Marsden is on the market with commercial property agency Ernest Wilson.

Offers of about £80,000 are invited for the business, which was opened by partners Ryan Clifford and Sophie Byram, opened in April, 2014 and employs two full-time and two part-time staff.

The restaurant has seating for about 50 people – 25 of them in a renovated balcony area overlooking the river. The couple spent a year renovating the Peel Street property before opening the restaurant three years ago.

The bar has become renowned for fresh cocktails, an array of wines and beers and real ale offers while the restaurant offers a tapas menu, hanging kebabs and steaks.

Sophie and Ryan, who are retaining ownership of the property, said they were selling the business due to other commitments.

Said Sophie: “Ryan has his own decorating business and is doing well with that. I am working full-time for SB Homes. We have done three years of working full-time and running our own business. We have been working about 80 hours a week.

“Peel One is now the most successful it has ever been and we decided now was the time to sell.”