Is running a cute tea parlour in a ‘tourist town’ your dream job?

Emma’s Tea Parlour in Holmfirth is being marketed for sale for £64,950 by Leeds-based Intelligent Business Transfer which describes the café as a “vintage Great British Bake Off-inspired tea parlour on the edge of the Peak District.”

Their turnover is £100,000 and the tearoom draws in plenty of residents looking for a cup of loose leaf tea or high quality coffee.

The sales details adds: “Customers enjoy the quality of home made products and service on offer as well as the friendly environment in which they are offered.

“As a result of this, word has got around and the tea parlour has built an enviable reputation with the help of the large amount of tourism in the area.

“The outcome is great ratings on TripAdvisor and good, solid profits.”

(Photo: Intelligent Business Transfer)

According to Intelligent Business Transfer, the tearoom business is a “great opportunity for an owner operator, partnership or family to acquire a successful tearoom in a beautiful area with a great quality of life.”

It says the place could grow to become a popular evening restaurant, external caterer and “business platform”.

The asking price for the business is £64,950. The café could not be reached for comment.