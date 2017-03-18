Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An award-winning ice cream parlour is on the market for a cool £114,950.

A Month of Sundaes, which opened in 2008 in Peel Street, Marsden, and employs five full-time and two part-time staff, is on the market with Bolton-based property agency Hilton Smythe.

The owner is selling the leasehold to focus on other business interests.

The business, which generates takings of about £176,000 a year, won a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Award in 2016.

The property includes a ground floor open plan seating area and more seating on the first floor. The second floor is used as a gallery featuring art work by local people. Customers can buy works with a small commission going to the shop owner.

The parlour sells homemade ice cream as well as cakes, burgers, hot breakfasts, sandwiches, soups, salads and jacket potatoes.

A spokesman for the agents said: “This is an exceptional business with further scope to increase the already healthy turnover.

“We feel that the purchaser could look to offer an outside catering service.

“This would be fantastic for children’s parties, weddings, birthdays and other private functions.

“Deliveries to the local area could also be a great asset to the shop.”