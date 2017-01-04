Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

TV quiz expert Mark Labbett is rising to a new challenge – to help a Huddersfield-based charity in its 20th anniversary year.

Mark, who made headlines by storming off the set when he lost a close-run final of ITV’s The Chase, will take part in an interactive quiz to raise cash for the Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust to fund teenagers and young adults going through cancer treatments.

Organisers are inviting quiz addicts to pit their wits against their friends – and Mark – by taking part in A Beast of a Quiz at 7pm on Saturday, March 4, at Berties in Elland.

The winning team in the interactive keypad quiz will go head to head with Mark, who said: “I’m really looking forward to joining up with the Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust team and helping raise funds in the fight against cancer in young people.” The quiz will include music and picture rounds.

Tickets for the event are £25 each or £100 for a team of four and includes supper. It is being supported by Halifax-based Sheena Doherty, a principal partner with Sovereign Wealth, who said: “As dedicated supporters of the Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust we feel very privileged to be supporting this amazing fun event.”

Tel 01484 510013; email hello@lauracranetrust.org or visit www.lauracranetrust.org