If you’ve tasty grub to sell and you fancy a stall at Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2017 get your application in now.

The festival, the biggest in Huddersfield, is now open to traders who can benefit from a predicted 120,000 visitors.

The 17th Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2017, which runs from August 3 to 6, is expected to feature 80 or more stalls selling everything from traditional Yorkshire fare to exotic plates from all corners of the world.

A festival spokesperson said: “Now in its 17th year, we attract visitors from all over the world and expect this time round to be no different.

“We welcome potential vendors from near and far to apply to trade with us.

“We want to bring the people of Huddersfield, Yorkshire and beyond a fantastic mix of tastes and smells and we would love you to be one of them.

“We are only as good as our vendors and look forward to working with you to make the first Huddersfield Live Food and Drink Festival, one to remember.”

There are 82 pitches available including a power supply and promotion in the festival’s official guide in print and online.

To book one visit: https://foodanddrinkfestival.org.uk/vendor.

