Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Fantastic prizes up for grabs at hospital campaign auction

Hands Off HRI team organise an auction with top lots up for grabs - including a pair of Tyrone Nurse's boxing gloves

Boxer Tyrone Nurse receives Hands Off HRI t-shirt from campaign organiser Karl Deitch - Northern Fitness, Linthwaite.

Top local businesses have dug deep to say ‘Hands off HRI.’

The team behind the movement to retain A&E services in Huddersfield has organised an auction to raise funds for the cause.

And thanks to Huddersfield Town Football Club there’s a surprise in store for some of the dedicated staff at HRI.

The high-flying Championship club has bought a table at the charity auction and will the donate the 12 seats to the unsung heroes at HRI – with the public asked to nominate a worthy worker.

Karl Deitch, #HandsoffHRI founder, said: “We asked Huddersfield Town if they would be willing to help out and Sean Jarvis, the commercial director, was on board straight away. Their support from the start has been fantastic.

“They’ve bought 12 seats and are donating them to the doctors, nurses or HRI workers who people nominate.

“They’ll be invited to come along, receive our support and enjoy a meal, entertainment and disco.”

Save HRI A&E campaigner Karl Deitch

But Town aren’t the only local organisation to back the cause. Among the 35 items up for auction is a host of gifts from local firms and people.

Among them is an Ashley Jackson watercolour; a Darren Baker original painting; signed Tyrone Nurse boxing gloves; an Amazon Kindle; signed Huddersfield Giants shirt; House of Fraser gift boxes for men and women worth a combined £900; a sports massage or personal training at Holme Valley Sports Massage and Injury Clinic; membership or coaching at Thongsbridge Tennis Club; a wine course at Majestic Wines; and a tasting meal for two at the Canton Chef in Honley.

Karl added: “The generosity around this campaign is unbelievable.

“Every penny we raise at the auction will go into the #handsoffHRI account and when we need it for legal fees it’ll be there.

“Once we win this fight, whatever is left will be donated to HRI.”

Tickets are £25 each or £280 for a table of 12.

The auction takes place at 7pm on October 15 at Cedar Court at Ainley Top. The public can buy tickets and nominate deserving staff by emailing contact@handsoffhri.com or via the #HandsoffHRI Facebook page.

HandsOffHRI: Thousands pack into Greenhead Park for Funday Sunday festival

Marchers at Hands off HRI Funday Sunday. Photos by Neil Terry Photography

Festival followed well attended march from HRI to park

