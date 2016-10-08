A community nature and fishing project is in the bag thanks to cash raised through a supermarket chain’s plastic bag charge.

Learn2Fish began on the derelict Woodhouse Mills Pond site, off Leeds Road, near Deighton in 2013.

Now the well-used project has two fishing ponds, a butterfly island populated by rare insects, a dipping pond for children and a picnic area.

Thanks to a Tesco grant of at least £8,000, Learn2Fish will be able to install an area with rare native flora and fauna, a wet nature area and a disabled toilet.

And the project, founded by Steve Kelly, could receive a grant of up to £12,000 from money Tesco has raised by selling plastic bags.

Woodhouse Mill Ponds, Leeds Road, Huddersfield

A change in the law last year made it compulsory for large retailers to charge for plastic bags.

The grant will complete the project Steve envisaged three years ago to help vulnerable people gain confidence and skills by learning to fish and look after nature.

Steve said: “I know it sounds a bit girlish but I cried a bit when I heard the project had been picked.

Fish sculpture at Woodhouse Mill Ponds, Leeds Road, Huddersfield

“It was the reality that it was about to be completed – and I’m not one for crying!”

It is hoped the new nature area, which will be completed in spring 2017, will attract lesser seen birds and invertebrates as well as bats.

Woodhouse Mill Ponds, Leeds Road, Huddersfield

Meanwhile the wetland will filter out polluting iron ochre from former mines in the area.

The new facilities and the disabled toilet will allow a greater variety of groups to use the site.

Woodhouse Mill Ponds, Leeds Road, Huddersfield

And Learn2Fish hopes to set up of a friends group to maintain and beautify the site once it is complete.

As Learn2Fish is run entirely by volunteers the cash will go a long way, says Steve.

He said: “All the work has been done for free from people doing community service or people who have been unemployed for a long time.

Ian Booth at Woodhouse Mill Ponds, Leeds Road, Huddersfield

“Lots of companies have been ringing up asking to help.”

Learn2Fish will find out how much it has won next month – although £8,000 is guaranteed.

Steve added: “The full £12,000 would be fantastic because the disabled toilet would be done and if there’s any money spare we can improve the paths with handrails.

“That would open us up to things like the Prince’s Trust and the Duke of Edinburgh Awards.”

A dead sycamore tree has been transformed into a sculpture representing Learn2Fish,.

The carving, by Yorkshire Wood Company, near Halifax has two fish, one wearing a mortarboard, as a rebus representation of the organisation’s name.