A FARMER who constructed shelters for his animals using parts of sheds and doors as been fined.

John Priestley failed to seek planning permission for the structures which were “not in keeping with the land”, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

The 50-year-old, who was arrested after missing court previously to attend the Great Yorkshire Show, admitted breaching a council enforcement notice to tear them down.

Priestley had constructed the steel framed structures on his land at Coal Pit Lane in Carllnghow, Batley.

David Stickley, prosecuting on behalf of Kirklees Council, said: “He owns a piece of land designated as agricultural land and without seeking planning permission he’s erected a number of small buildings.

“There were three buildings there when he was only supposed to have the one he’d purchased with the land.

“The (other buildings) were not in keeping with the land and built out of sheds and doors.

“If he wants to submit plans they should be of suitable character, such as stone built buildings.”

After Priestley failed to tell the council about these he was issued with an enforcement notice on July 3 and given 28 days to comply with this and remove the buildings.

He said he took them down a week ago but pleaded guilty to committing an offence.

Priestley, of Silverdale Farm in Middleton, Leeds, told magistrates that he built the shelters for his horses, sheep and goats.

He said: “I’m a blacksmith and I’ve been busing shoeing the horses but I’ve had it down in the last week.

“We’ve been clearing all the land up.

“I didn’t come to court last time because I went to the Great Yorkshire Show. A warrant was issued and I handed myself into police.”

Magistrates ordered Priestley to pay £133 fine as well as £220 prosecution costs and £30 victim surcharge.