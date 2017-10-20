Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A farmer has urged dog walkers to put their animals on a lead after a lamb was badly mauled.

Terry Rowan, who runs 70 Acre Farm on the edge of Honley, said a dog owner had apologised and paid out £150 compensation to his tenant Chris Buckley after the one-year-old lamb was attacked on Monday this week.

A local woman in her 20s had comforted the bleeding lamb after it suffered a severe throat injury in the attack. Sadly the lamb had be put down.

Mr Rowan said lambs and sheep on the farm had been chased by dogs on two occasions in the last week.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

He said: “Yesterday we had three dogs chasing sheep around the field for around 10 minutes. On Monday the lamb was attacked. The sheep had only been put into the field on Sunday.”

He is urging dog owners to put their animals on a lead when near the farm or on a bridleway running alongside the farm which is just off Meltham Road in the village.

Mr Rowan and colleague Tim Dawson have been reminding dog owners that fields around the farm are not suitable for walking dogs.

“We have had incidents of verbal abuse,” said Mr Rowan.

“You get it from men and women dog owners. We have also had people putting bags of dog poo in our green bin. One woman we spoke to said I would be getting a punch in the face from her husband.”

Mr Rowan is urging dog owners not to allow their animals to foul fields where farm animals are grazing.

“Dog dirt is poisonous to sheep,” he said. “If they eat it, it can kill them.”

Mr Dawson said they were trying to keep the farm running following the death of the previous owner Donald Holdsworth, who died aged 79 in April.

Both Terry and Tim were close friends of Mr Holdsworth. They are currently renovating the large farmhouse to turn it into a family home.

“We are trying to make a go of the farm,” said Mr Dawson.

“We are renting land to others which makes it worse for us when sheep are being attacked. We are trying to keep the farm as a going concern but we need people to put their dogs on a lead.”