A care home in Fartown has been rated ‘inadequate’ just six months after its last inspection where it received the same rating.

Sun Woodhouse was given the lowest rating by the Government health watchdog the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The home, run by Eldercare Halifax Ltd , was last inspected in August last year when inspectors placed it in special measures and took enforcement action.

Despite acknowledging that some improvements had been made, they added that these were not sufficient to change the ratings from the last inspection.

The home remains in special measures and the watchdog says it must make significant improvements before its next inspection in six months’ time.

Sun Woodhouse, which had 18 residents during the inspection on January 4 and 5, was rated ‘inadequate’ overall as well as for its safety, effectiveness, management and responsiveness.

The home received an ‘requires improvement’ rating for its caring approach to residents.

A report published this month described the Woodhouse Hill home as not well led due to it being without a permanent manager.

It said the service was not safe as issues with risk assessment and management identified at the last inspection had not been resolved.

Apart from one issue with medicine stock levels, medicines were administered and managed safely by the home.

Fire risk procedures and building risk assessments had improved since the last inspection.

CQC inspectors found issues with care and support for residents at risk of weight loss had not been addressed at all.

The quality of diet and fluid intake records had not improved.

The report did note that staff access to training, supervision and appraisal had improved and they felt more supported by management.

The service was described as not always caring, with the report writer commenting: “The home had communicated with people’s relatives in a way which did not respect people’s feelings.

“The involvement of people and their relatives in care planning was still not clear or consistent.”

Inspectors also found fault with people’s care plans as they were not always updated when their circumstances changed.

An example given was where the care plan of a resident who had fallen several times was still dated to March 2016 and did not detail subsequent falls or their increased falls risk.

The inspection also found that people living with dementia had not been assessed for their capacity to consent to care and treatment, a clear breach of the Mental Capacity Act.

Inspectors did find that the access of residents to activities had improved and that both residents and relatives described the staff as caring and respectful of privacy and dignity.