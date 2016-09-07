Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Fartown man arrested on the M62 after violence sparks in police vehicle

  • By

A man became violent towards police officers near junction 23 while being transported to custody in Cheshire

Police car

A man from Fartown was arrested after becoming violent in a police car on the M62.

The 44-year-old man was being taken to custody in Cheshire by officers from the Cheshire force.

But they were forced to pull onto the hard shoulder near Junction 23 at Outlane and call colleagues from West Yorkshire Police.

The man, who was being transported in a blue Peugeot 208, was arrested shortly before 10am on Wednesday.

Police have appealed for witnesses and anyone who saw the vehicle on the motorway is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting log number 440 of September 7.

Previous Articles

Court Briefs: Travelling on a train without a valid ticket, assault and criminal damage and speeding

Decisions recorded in late August

Related Tags

In The News
M62
Places
Fartown
Outlane
Kirklees
Organisations
West Yorkshire Police

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Facebook
    Two killed in Brighouse car crash
  2. Cummins Turbo Technologies
    Cummins axes its Ainley Top expansion plan
  3. West Yorkshire Police
    Police name man who died after falling from building in Albion Street
  4. Brighouse
    Floral tribute placed to Brighouse crash victims
  5. Cleckheaton
    Cleckheaton drink driver jailed to protect other motorists after being convicted for a third time

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent