Fartown man arrested on the M62 after violence sparks in police vehicle

A man from Fartown was arrested after becoming violent in a police car on the M62.

The 44-year-old man was being taken to custody in Cheshire by officers from the Cheshire force.

But they were forced to pull onto the hard shoulder near Junction 23 at Outlane and call colleagues from West Yorkshire Police.

The man, who was being transported in a blue Peugeot 208, was arrested shortly before 10am on Wednesday.

Police have appealed for witnesses and anyone who saw the vehicle on the motorway is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting log number 440 of September 7.