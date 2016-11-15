Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Fartown man threw a brick through a window at a block of flats because the occupant stole from him, a court heard.

Conner Norman, of Roydfield Street, pleaded guilty to an offence of criminal damage.

Kirklees magistrates heard that the incident occurred in the early hours of April 10 at Harold Wilson Court in Southgate.

Norman was arrested after throwing a brick through a first floor window at the high rise block, belonging to Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing.

The 21-year-old was initially offered a caution by police on the condition that he paid the £286 to fix the broken window.

When he failed to do so he was charged with criminal damage.

Amjid Mahmood, mitigating, said: “The complainant of the property was stealing from the defendant.

“He lost his temper and threw a brick through the window.”

Magistrates gave Norman a conditional discharge for 12 months.

He still has to pay £286 compensation to Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing.