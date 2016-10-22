Fartown man 'failed to lift a finger' to complete community order

A Fartown man has been jailed after being told that he “failed to lift a finger” to make progress with his community order.

Shabaz Munir, of Jade Place, was sentenced to the order, which included seven months of drug rehabilitation and 10 days of rehabilitation activities, in June.

He was convicted of stealing speakers from the Shorehead branch of Sainsbury’s on May 26.

Munir had gone into the store to pick up his methadone from the chemists there when he removed the items, ripping the security tags off the boxes.

The 35-year-old was arrested after missing his drug rehabilitation appointment on August 4.

He also failed to turn up for an activity session the following day.

Ian Whiteley, mitigating, said that Munir had spent time in hospital after being seriously assaulted.

He suffered a fractured cheekbone and injury to his skull and the matter was reported to police.

Mr Whiteley added that his client still had an issue with drugs.

However, District Judge Michael Fanning heard that it was the second time that he had breached the order.

He told Munir: “You’ve done nothing whatsoever to try and improve your situation.

“You’ve not lifted a finger to make progress and address your problems.

“You won’t keep your appointments and so the only way to address your behaviour is to send you to prison.”

Munir was jailed for 63 days and will have to pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release.