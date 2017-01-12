Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A father with a rare form of cancer feels his only hope of treatment lies in Germany.

Nathan Lewis and his three-year-old son Thiago, of Deighton, both have a rare condition called neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1), a condition that causes tumours to grow.

Mr Lewis, 30, faces a massive hurdle. The NHS had refused to fund proton beam therapy and recent scans have shown he now has secondary cancer.

It rules him out for the proton beam therapy which his family and friends were fundraising for.

Doctors have, however, found a treatment for little Thiago.

Tiffany Ferdinand, Nathan’s fiancee and Thiago’s mum, said: “Unfortunately a recent CT scan showed that although radiotherapy has indeed changed the shape and size of his (Nathan's) tumour it also showed secondary cancer in his lungs.

“This means that Nathan cannot have the proton beam therapy as that just works for primary tumours.

“Of course this is devastating news but I failed to give up hope and made contact with the Hallwang Clinic in Germany.

“Doctors there have treated his type of cancer before and have had great success, which was wonderful to hear.

“The treatment they are going to offer is dendritic stem cell treatment combined with intravenous vitamins, detoxification and stress busting techniques.

“All this combined has had positive outcomes in past patients.”

But the family needs to raise up to £50,000 to fund it – with £25,000 needed to book him in for the treatment quickly.

Tiffany, also mum to the couple’s daughter Sienna, added: “They have available slots in February and as his cancer is becoming more aggressive time is of the essence.”

Mr Lewis, a support worker for adults with learning disabilities, has faced surgery in the past.

In 2011 doctors partially removed a tumour from Nathan’s neck. Since his operation the tumour has slowly grown back.

Nathan chose to have radiotherapy to control the pain and it has shrunk the tumour.

Doctors say the condition is not curable and have ruled out further surgery in the UK because they don’t think it will shrink enough.

There is promising news for the family, doctors have found a new drug to treat little Thiago’s tumours.

It’s called MEK Inhibitors and is still being trialled.

Tiffany explained: “Although currently still on clinical trial it is proven in 80% if patients that it shrinks these painful fast growing benign tumours.

“So we are pleased there is treatment in the future for Thiago even if he has to wait two-four years for this.”

The family are continuing to fundraise for the treatment in Germany, visit https:// www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/NathanLewis?utm_id=106&utm_term=YP3GZe7aY .