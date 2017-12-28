Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of a dad-of-three missing since Christmas Eve have issued a desperate plea for help.

Ryan Garthwaite was last seen leaving his Kirkburton home late on Christmas Eve morning after a row.

The 28-year-old left on his white motorbike and his family say he has not been seen or heard from since. He was not there for family celebrations on Christmas Day.

The bike is a white Aprilia with red and black markings and is described as “quite distinctive.”

Ryan’s sister Shian said: “He had a row and left on his bike.

“We have checked in all the places where he could be, with friends, and no one has seen him.

“My head is all over the place. We’re all very worried and his kids were asking where dad was on Christmas Day.”

Ryan has a tattoo with the name of his partner Simone Richards on the right side of his neck and Shian hopes someone will remember the “quite distinctive” motorbike.

Shian said: “It’s been four days now – someone must know where he is.”

Ryan was last seen wearing a high-vis jacket and black jeans. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101.

UPDATE: Ryan Garthwaite has now been found safe and well, his family have said.