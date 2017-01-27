Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Concerns are growing for a missing Calderdale man who has not been seen for nearly a week.

Craig Alderson, 44, was last seen in the early hours of Saturday morning in the Southowram area.

He has links across Halifax and in Queensbury.

Police are now keen to hear from anyone who may have seen him, describing his disappearance as “out of character.”

Insp David Shaw, of Calderdale Police, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Craig’s welfare as his absence is very out of character.

“I would appeal to anyone who has seen or heard from Craig since Saturday, or who knows where he is now, to get in contact.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via 101 quoting incident 1510 of January 22.