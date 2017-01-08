Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A crumbling lamppost could 'break away' into the main road, says on Lockwood resident.

Ernest Gough has been complaining to Kirklees Council about the broken lamppost for eight months.

The lamppost, at the junction of Woodhead Road and Taylor Hill Road, Lockwood, has been out of action for some time and the concrete column is crumbling and leaning precariously.

Mr Gough, 82, said: “I first reported it eight months ago and have been doing every month since.

“I’m concerned about it breaking away. It’s an accident waiting to happen.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

“It doesn’t light up and it’s leaning. When the wind blows and there’s quite a gust you can see it shaking.”

A Kirklees spokesperson said the column of the lamppost was safe and it would be repaired in the ‘next few days’.

The spokesperson said: “We are aware that Lamp 18, Woodhead Road requires a new LED lantern and the column refurbishing. This is scheduled to take place as part of our planned programme of work.

“We recognise that there has been a significant delay in carrying out this work and have contacted Mr Gough to apologise.

“We have visited the site to ensure that the column is safe and will return in the next few days to complete the planned work.”