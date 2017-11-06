Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fire broke out at a disused care home, prompting fears for homeless people using the building as shelter.

Firefighters were called to the former Sunnyside Care Home in Oxford Road, Dewsbury, shortly after 9pm on Sunday.

Crews from Dewsbury , Mirfield, Cleckheaton and Ossett spent two and a half hours putting out the blaze on what is traditionally the busiest night of their year.

On arrival, mattresses were found suggesting there had been people sleeping rough inside.

Watch Commander Craig Hill, of Dewsbury Fire Station, said they called police and ambulances and a thorough search was carried out of the building, but nobody was found inside.

He said: “We were concerned about the possibility of people sleeping rough. The building is empty but there were mattresses inside which suggested people have been in there.”

Major fire and smoke damage was caused to the building after the fire started on the ground floor. The cause of the blaze and whether it was started deliberately are not yet known.

Sunnyside Care Home was closed in 2015 by its owners Northfields Care Homes Ltd after a damning CQC report.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed officers attended the scene.