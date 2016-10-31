Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ward staffing levels at a Huddersfield hospital may be at unsafe levels.

Nearly a quarter of wards at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary that reported night nursing levels in July (24%) said numbers of nurses were less than 80% of planned levels and those figures covered four out of 17 wards.

NHS England has indicated that rates below 80% could be unsafe.

This was up from 11%, or two out of 18, in May 2014, when numbers started being reported, according to figures released following a Freedom of Information request to NHS Improvement.

The hospital also reported seven out of 17 wards had a day nursing level below 80% in July (41%), up from two out of 18 in May 2014 (11%).

At Calderdale Royal Hospital, 10 out of 20 wards reported day nursing levels below 80%, 50%, up from four out of 16 (25%) in May 2014.

Staffing levels below 100% do not necessarily indicate that the level of staff on the ward is at an unsafe level, as there is likely to be variations due to patient numbers, the complexity of their care and the experience level of staff.

For example, the number of staff needed on a maternity ward may vary depending on the number of babies born in a month.

However, actual rates below planned levels may suggest a shortage of staff on wards. NHS England has applied a threshold where organisations declaring less than 80% fill rates for registered nurses (RN) will be subject to additional scrutiny as this level of nursing staff would be determined as unsafe.

In May 2014, when staffing level data began to be published, one in 10 wards (10.1%) reported staffing levels at less than 80%, in July 2016 it was one in eight (12.2%).

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Trust Director of Nursing, Brendan Brown, said: “In line with the national shortage in the numbers of registered nurses, the Trust has faced challenges in recruiting nurses.

"However, providing safe, quality, compassionate care to our patients and their families is always the priority at CHFT and having appropriate nursing staffing levels is crucial to this.

“Our nurse staffing levels are monitored on a daily, shift by shift basis to ensure staffing levels meet the needs of our patients.

"We are proactively recruiting into nursing posts across our hospitals and community wards and departments, and met with 41 prospective candidates last week at a recruitment event for new nurses to join our organisation.”