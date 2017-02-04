Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Property landlord Trevor Woodhead has beaten stone thieves at their own game.

Fed up with thieves targeting his houses, he lifted the weighty stone flags they left behind and tarmaced the ground.

He then sold the stone to a merchant for £40.

Now the 71-year-old is calling for stone yards to face the same regulations as scrap yards to stop such thefts and prevent the culprits making easy money.

A 35-year veteran of the property market with houses across Huddersfield and as far afield as Blackpool, Trevor expressed his anger and frustration at what has become an ongoing issue.

“I have three houses in Crosland Moor. Over the last three years all the toppings and flags have been taken,” he said.

“After the last theft I took the remaining flagstones up. I found the number of a stone yard, took them there and sold them for £40. I wouldn’t mind but the cost of tarmacing where they had been cost me £120!

“But it’s not about that. The reason people steal them is because they get cash in hand with no questions asked, like I did. And that’s wrong.”

The Scrap Metal Dealers Act, which came into force in 2013, requires operators to apply to their local authority for a licence. Unscrupulous dealers can have their licences revoked. Rogue traders who deal in cash can face a £5,000 fine.

The act was designed to curtail metal theft, which was costing the UK economy around £220 million a year. Thieves were known to focus on railway cabling, war memorials and church roofs. No such law governs stone sales.

Trevor said it was easy to find a stone yard to accept his heavy 3ft by 1ft toppings. At no time was he asked for his details, payment was in cash and he was not asked to divulge where the stone came from.

“Stone should be treated no differently from scrap,” he said.

“I would like it to be regulated in the same way. Maybe it’s because it isn’t that it has become more popular.

“I own 16 or 17 properties. I’m very angry about what has happened. And I’m out of pocket by £80.”

He can, however, see the funny side.

“I got a good deal on the tarmac and I didn’t have to break my back doing it,” he laughs. “As for the thieves who pinched my stone, I wouldn’t want to be lifting them up to make forty quid.”