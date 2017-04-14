Felix the Station Cat arrives for work in Dr Who's Tardis

Most of us have to struggle through queues of traffic to get to work but for Huddersfield’s most famous cat, Felix, Doctor Who’s Tardis proved just the job.

The fluffy feline, who was promoted to Senior Pest Controller at Huddersfield Rail Station last year, is a social media sensation with over 100,000 Facebook fans from around the world.

And with the latest Dr Who series starring Peter Capaldi returning on Saturday, April 15, on BBC1, TransPennine Express bosses released a short video of the Tardis rocketing through space to deposit an unruffled Felix at the station.

The video attracted dozens of comments on Facebook with one writer describing the Tardis as a Catardis while another speculated whether Felix might be a Dalek trained to ‘exterminate’ – the show’s most famous catchphrase.