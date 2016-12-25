Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With close to 100,000 Facebook fans, a feline as famous as Felix the Huddersfield Station Cat couldn’t possibly be expected to spend Christmas Day alone.

The station’s Senior Pest Controller lives full time in the station where she patrols the platforms chasing pigeons.

But what happens on Christmas Day when everyone has gone home?

The Examiner can reveal that a member of station staff is hand-picked each year to look after Felix and make sure she isn’t left out in the cold.

This year it is the turn of TransPennine Express ticket vendor Jean Randall, taking over from Glenn Burgess who has since moved to work for Northern Rail.

(Photo: Felix the Huddersfield Station Cat)

Jean said: “I am looking forward to having HRH for Christmas!

“I’m all prepared for her and have salmon for Christmas lunch, a new blanket a few treats and there’ll be plenty of cuddles!

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

“I just have to make sure to keep her indoors and not leaving the house when visitors come to see her.

“If she escapes or gets lost, I will be the most unpopular person in Huddersfield.”

Jean is planning to work with Felix’s team in the New Year raising money for the Longwood family of teenager Callan Rawnsley, who was paralysed in an accident falling off a rope swing earlier this year.

Callan formerly played for Westend Football Club based in Salendine Nook.

Jean runs a charity called the Ben Randall Memorial Sports Trust after tragically losing her son Ben in an accident when he was 21.