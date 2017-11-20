Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The claws are out for heartless thieves who stole 2,000 rare Lego sets destined to be presents for children in hospital this Christmas.

Felix, the Huddersfield railway station cat, has joined the appeal for people to help replace the stolen Lego sets, which were snatched from a vehicle parked at Oakes Mills West industrial estate, New Hey Road, Oakes, between 5pm last Thursday and Friday morning.

The charity hit was Fairy Bricks which donates Lego gifts to sick children. The charity’s fans include Felix. The charity has made a life-size Lego model of the town’s favourite feline.

(Image: Fairy Bricks)

Felix’s Facebook page says: “Still seething about the theft from my friends Fairy Bricks. If you’d like to help them by donating please go to https://mydonate.bt.com/donation/donate.”

The comment drew scores of supportive posts, with one saying; “People who steal from any charity, let alone sick childrens’, really are the lowest of the low.”

Another wrote: “The levels some people will drop to. I hope they’re brought to justice, soon. Unbelievable!”

(Image: Lego)

One poster had a painful punishment in mind. “Best way to deal with idiots like this is make them walk barefooted over Lego in the middle of the night ... that will teach em.”

The rare stolen sets - set number 40222 - were donated by Lego as part of a promotion last Christmas and are not available in the shops.

Fairy Bricks founder Kevin Gascoigne said he is devastated by the crime and said he believed it was a “targeted” burglary.