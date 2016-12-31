Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s been a busy old year in Huddersfield - what were the 10 most shared stories on social media?

10) Do you know a massive snack fan? Seabrooks are looking for a professional crisps tester! (3,873 shares)

This story certainly captured Huddersfield’s attention in August - and it was a Huddersfield man that got the job!

Chris Wilks, 38, from Lower Cumberworth, won the honour with his fantastic video application and has since had a special tour of the factory and a taste of some new flavours.

Sadly he says getting clear packets back are beyond his powers!

Watch his winning video here!

9) Felix the Huddersfield Station cat gets a purr-motion (4,157 shares)

2016 has most definitely been the year of Felix the Huddersfield Station Cat!

Felix has been living at the station for five years - but thanks to her promotion to senior pest controller in February she caught the eye - and the hearts - of the nation!

Felix now has almost 100,000 Facebook fans, has appeared on television and has had a book and portrait dedicated to her.

She’s definitely putting Huddersfield on the map!

Check out this Lego model made of Felix!

8) Swarms of diseased ladybirds may have landed in Huddersfield (4,350 shares)

If you didn’t notice the ladybird invasion this autumn you must have been living in a cave - they were everywhere!

And not only that, they were found to have flown in from Asia and North America - and were carrying a sexually transmitted infection deadly to British ladybirds.

Steve McGrail, director of pest control company Pro Kill Environment, recommended sealing windows to make sure they didn’t get in homes.

See what the diseased ones look like

7) Anger as Christian cross removed from Church of England school’s logo (4,884 shares)

Oak CE Primary School in Crosland Moor sparked anger among parents when it removed the Christian cross from its logo in June. The school’s oak tree logo featuring a cross was designed by a pupil following a competition among three schools which merged to form it. Headteacher David Bendall, said: “The logo featuring a cross was a temporary design whilst we made the transition to becoming Oak Primary School.”

6) The World Naked Bike Ride is coming to Yorkshire (5,787 shares)

It seems Huddersfield folk love a bit of nudity! In June we reported thousands of cyclists are set to bare all in Yorkshire in 2017. Sadly (or maybe not!) the ride isn’t coming through Huddersfield but anyone who fancies seeing thousands of nudists riding bikes can head to historic York on June 25, then at the seaside in Scarborough on June 26, to see them in action.

5) Crohn’s disease sufferer thrown out of McDonald’s for asking to use the loo (6,222 shares)

University of Huddersfield student Liam Seacombe said he was crippled with embarrassment after the Huddersfield restaurant stopped him from using the toilet on a night out in August. Liam said he had been in and out of hospital since 2012 with the illness, which causes diarrhoea, abdominal pain, cramping, extreme fatigue, blood and mucus in stools, nausea, vomiting, weight problems, swollen skin and mouth ulcers. McDonald’s later apologised.

4) Man sporting England flags on his car branded ‘racist’ by anonymous note in Asda car park (7102 shares)

Jonny Cook was shopping at Asda at Brackenhall in June when he found a note on his car branding him a ‘pathetic racist b*****d’. He attached the flags to his car in support of the England football team during the Euro championships. Jonny said: “My son Ben was asking ‘What does it say, Daddy?’ so I just had to tell him it was someone being silly.”

Here's Jonny talking about the note

3) Rape and sexual grooming gang jailed for total of 50 years (9540 shares)

Four men were caged for half a century in September for these terrible crimes. They were convicted of trafficking a 13-year-old girl with three of them found guilty of raping her.

Two of the defendants were sentenced for further offences involving another 15-year-old girl. The men were given harsh sentences as a deterrent to others, the judge said.

2) Revealed: First picture of hero pensioner who made desperate bid to save MP Jo Cox’s life (10,037 shares)

Former miner Bernard Kenny became a hero when he risked his life to try to save Jo Cox MP. Mrs Cox was stabbed and shot in the street in Birstall in June, by far-right terrorist Thomas Mair. Mr Kenny was stabbed in the abdomen and the blade pierced his liver, narrowly missing his heart and other major organs. The pensioner, who was later found to share the same birthday as Mrs Cox, survived his injuries and calls have been made to award him the George Medal for his bravery.

1) Network Rail is looking for apprentices — here’s how to apply (13,500 shares)

In October, Network Rail announced it was looking for 11 new apprentices. The deadline closed on October 31 so sadly time’s up if you wanted to apply. But the story we wrote was the most shared of anything we published in 2016 - an incredible 13,500 times! That’s a lot of demand for 11 jobs - who knew there were so many people wanting to work on the railway!