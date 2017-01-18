Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dangerous driver had to be forcibly stopped by police after she led them on a high-speed chase through Dewsbury.

Kerri Gee now faces sentencing by a crown court judge after Kirklees Magistrates' Court heard how she ignored red lights and narrowly missed other cars.

The 21-year-old pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and using a vehicle without insurance.

The incident happened on November 22 when Gee caught the attention of police as she failed to give way at a junction on Temple Road.

She ignored the officers’ attempts to stop her, mounting the pavement onto a grasses area before leading them on a full on pursuit.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said: “She gave total disregard to other road users, reaching in excess of 55mph in a 30mph area and narrowly avoiding parked vehicles.

“She went onto the wrong side of the road through a no entry sign, ignored a red light as she headed onto Bradford Road and reached 70mph.

“The defendant passed through a number of red traffic lights, eventually coming to a stop after a tactical decision to force the vehicle to come to a stop.”

Magistrates committed Gee, of Lees Hall Road in Thornhill, to Leeds Crown Court for sentencing.

This will take place on February 8 and she was banned from driving in the interim.